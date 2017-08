Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc :

* Intends to fund acquisition with available liquidity from its recent equity offering

* Says transaction is expected to close within next 30 to 45 days

* "expect to drop down another acquisition from our identified ROFO list before end of year"

* Pattern Energy announces it is in discussions to acquire interest in Armow Wind power facility in Ontario