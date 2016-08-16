FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bulldog Investors files lawsuit for declaration nominees were elected to Hill board
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bulldog Investors files lawsuit for declaration nominees were elected to Hill board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bulldog Investors Llc:

* Filed lawsuit on Aug 15 seeking declaration that its nominees were elected to Hill International board

* On Aug 10 David Richter, Hill's CEO, filed lawsuit against Phillip Goldstein And Bulldog

* Hill's CEO's lawsuit alleges that, as result of statements made during proxy contest by Bulldog, Richter "suffered financial loss"

* Lawsuit also seeks declaration that any action taken by Hill International board after annual meeting was supposed to start is void Source text: bit.ly/2bchuFR Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.