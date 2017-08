Aug 16 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Felix J. Baker reports a stake of 14.99% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Aug 12 - SEC filing

* Felix J. Baker reported a stake of 20.5% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Feb 4 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bw5FJx)