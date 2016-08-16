BRIEF-Teranga Gold says one step closer to acquisition of Gryphon Minerals

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp

* Teranga gold one step closer to acquisition of gryphon minerals

* Gryphon directors have unanimously recommended that Gryphon shareholders vote in favour of scheme in absence of a superior proposal

* Federal court of Australia approved scheme booklet for distribution to gryphon shareholders, ordered Gryphon convene the scheme meeting

* Says each Gryphon director intends to vote in favour of scheme in relation to all of Gryphon shares held by them