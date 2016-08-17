FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology H1 net sales up at CHF 217.8 mln
August 17, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology H1 net sales up at CHF 217.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* H1 net sales +75.0 pct to 217.8 million Swiss francs ($226.38 million)

* H1 incoming orders +20.4% to 267.8 million Swiss francs

* Strong incoming orders, an order backlog of 307.4 million Swiss francs and improvements in results for first half of 2016

* H1 EBIT amounted to -20.8 million Swiss francs (H1 2015 -68.5 million Swiss francs)

* In H1 loss at net result level was also reduced considerably and amounted to -25.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2015 -93.0 million Swiss francs)

* Is on track, to reach and actually exceed its targets of solid growth in net sales and to achieve break-even at ebitda level for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9621 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
