a year ago
BRIEF-Gjensidige considers NOK 800-1,000 mln Tier 1 bond issue
August 17, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gjensidige considers NOK 800-1,000 mln Tier 1 bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring says:

* Has in a board meeting 16 August 2016, authorised the administration to issue a subordinated bond (Restricted Tier 1 own-funds), subject to terms and general market conditions

* The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given its approval to the bond issue in a letter dated 11 August 2016

* Issuance of a Restricted Tier 1 bond issue will be in line with existing capital strategy and financial targets

* The issue is intended to be in an interval of NOK 800-1,000 million ($97-$122 mln)

* Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has appointed DNB Markets and Nordea Markets as advisors and managers for the announced potential transaction

* The managers are mandated to arrange investor meetings commencing on 22 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

