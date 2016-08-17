BRIEF-ICA Q2 adjusted operating profit tops forecast

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen

* Says it is especially positive to note that we gained market shares and that ICA stores in Sweden have had a few months with very good sales performance

* Q2 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled sek 1,154 million (1,018).

* Says on negative side, we have experienced continued disruptions with associated high costs in our logistics operation in southern Sweden

* Reuters poll: ICA Q2 adjusted operating profit was seen at SEK 1,120 million