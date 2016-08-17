BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate H1 group NRI at 95.6 mln euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* H1 group NRI was 95.6 million euros ($107.66 million)(6M 2015: 97.9 mln euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 85.5 million euros (6m 2015: 89.0 mln euros)

* H1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 76.1 mln euros (6M 2015: 81.3 mln euros), mainly as result of lower income in Russia

* H1 group income continues to be impacted by situation in russia with GRI of 98.5 mln euros (6M 2015: 103.6 mln euros), and EPRA like-for-like GRI of 87.6 million euros (6M 2015: 92.8 million euros)

* H1 profit before taxation was 63.7 million euros compared to a loss of 4.8 million euros in first half of 2015

* Third quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on Sept. 30, 2016 to shareholders

* We will continue to make selective asset sales and undertake acquisitions, if price and opportunity are compelling- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)