a year ago
August 17, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies H1 order intake up at CHF 109.0 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Increase in order intake in first half of 2016, from 98.7 million Swiss francs to 109.0 million Swiss francs ($113.15 million)

* In H1 increased sales in Swiss francs by 0.9% (92.9 million Swiss francs; 1st half of 2015: 92.1 million Swiss francs)

* EBITDA of Cicor Group in first six months of 2016 totalled 5.3 million Swiss francs and was 33.6 pct below previous year's result of 7.9 million Swiss francs

* Recorded a 10.5% higher order intake and slightly higher sales in Swiss francs for first six months of 2016

* H1 EBIT fell by 2.2 million Swiss francs, from 3.4 million Swiss francs to 1.2 million Swiss francs

* H1 net result of -0.6 million Swiss francs (1st half of 2015: 0.6 million Swiss francs

* Large order intake and slight growth in sales in first half of 2016

* Cicor is expecting a higher order intake, moderate increases in sales and a turnaround in results for complete 2016 financial year

* Based on successfully acquiring new customers and higher order intake, an upturn in sales is expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

