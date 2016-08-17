BRIEF-Sixt leasing H1 revenue up 7.4 pct at 353.4 million euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing SE :

* H1 consolidated revenue up by 7.4 pct to 353.4 million euros ($397.75 million)

* H1 consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) grow above average by 18.2 pct to 16.2 million euros, and even by 26.9 pct in Q2

* Looking ahead to full fiscal year 2016, managing board of Sixt Leasing SE projects further growth in contract portfolio

* Managing board confirms economic targets for full year 2016