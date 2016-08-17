FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Starbreeze modifies convertible bond terms
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze modifies convertible bond terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Modifies convertible bond terms to increase financial transparency

* Has agreed changes with Smilegate Holdings Inc as holder of 215 million Swedish crowns convertible bond issued in February 2016

* Parties have agreed to substitute certain bond terms with issuance of separate warrants for subscription

* Changes will impact Starbreeze's accounting from Q2 2016 as full value of converted bond under new agreement won't have to be re-assessed to market value each quarter

* Board intends to seek renewed 10 pct issuance authority from extra general meeting to be called Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
