BRIEF-Starbreeze modifies convertible bond terms

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Modifies convertible bond terms to increase financial transparency

* Has agreed changes with Smilegate Holdings Inc as holder of 215 million Swedish crowns convertible bond issued in February 2016

* Parties have agreed to substitute certain bond terms with issuance of separate warrants for subscription

* Changes will impact Starbreeze's accounting from Q2 2016 as full value of converted bond under new agreement won't have to be re-assessed to market value each quarter

* Board intends to seek renewed 10 pct issuance authority from extra general meeting to be called