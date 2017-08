BRIEF-Tie Kinetix Q3 EBITDA (excl. one-time costs) down at 0.8 mln euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tie Kinetix NV :

* Reports Q3 order intake of 3,297,000 euros (Q2 2016: 3,225,000 euros)

* Q3 revenue (excluding EU projects) is 5.1 million euros versus 5.2 million euros a year ago

* Q3 ebitda excluding one-time costs is 0.8 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA/EBIT impacted by EU projects loss of -183,000 euros

* Group cash position at the end of June 2016 amounted to 1,992,000 euros (March 30, 2016: 1,791,000 euros)