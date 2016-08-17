FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Q2 EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 0.96 million
#IT Services & Consulting
August 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Q2 EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 0.96 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Operating revenues of 9.7 million euros ($11.0 million), up 23 pct from 7.9 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q2 EBITDA of 0.96 million euros, an 1.03 million euros improvement from loss of0.07 million euros in Q1 2016

* Sees EBIT to exceed 5 million euros in 2016.

* GIG to exceed goal of 20 signed IGC clients by year end

* Expects continued revenue and earnings growth into 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
