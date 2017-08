Aug 17 (Reuters) - War and Peace Media Group :

* Says H1 net profit for period of 39.5 million roubles ($617,476.94) versus 40.6 million roubles as at Dec 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2bqluRt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)