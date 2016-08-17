FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Admiral H1 pretax profit rises, Brexit hits solvency ratio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Admiral H1 pretax profit rises, Brexit hits solvency ratio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc :

* Admiral Group Plc results for the six months ended 30 june 2016

* Admiral has also declared a record interim dividend of 174.7 mln stg (62.9 pence per share), up from 140.2 mln stg(51.0 pence per share) for H1 2015

* Interim dividend includes 33 mln stg (11.9 pence per share) of additional return of capital as a result of strong solvency ratio

* UK's decision to leave EU (Brexit) resulted in market volatility which impacted solvency ratio

* Group profit before tax 193 mln stg versus 186 mln stg +4 pct

* International car insurance losses totalled 12.9 mln stg (H1 2015: 11.2 mln stg).

* Solvency ratio (post dividend) 180 pct versus 206 pct (FY 2015)

* UK car insurance profit increased by 2 pct to 222.8 mln stg(H1 2015: 219.2 mln stg).

* Significant downwards movements in risk free interest rates during 2016 led to an increase in regulatory valuation of uk car insurance business claims liabilities

* This amounted to a downwards movement of approximately 20 pct in solvency ratio terms following eu referendum result

* Market volatility that resulted from Brexit has adversely impacted group's solvency position at end of first half

* This is due to an increased regulatory valuation of claims liabilities, in particular in relation to longer dated potential ppo claims, and hence reduced capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.