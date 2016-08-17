FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir licenses rights to MIV-802 to Trek Therapeutics
August 17, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medivir licenses rights to MIV-802 to Trek Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Medivir licenses rights to MIV-802 to trek therapeutics

* Says Medivir is entitled to receive milestones based on successful clinical development and royalties capped at a mid-teens percentage upon commercialization of MIV-802 containing products

* Says BioPhausia, a subsidiary of Medivir, is granted options to commercialize MIV-802 containing products in the Nordics and certain Western European countries

* Says other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

* MIV-802 is under development for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
