FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sun Intl sees FY headline loss per share down 159 pct-167 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 17, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun Intl sees FY headline loss per share down 159 pct-167 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd :

* Says FY headline loss per share ("HLPS") is likely to be between 370 to 420 cents per share (down 159-167 pct)

* Says FY loss per share ("LPS") is likely to be between 400 to 447 cents per share (down 142-147 pct)

* Says FY 2015 950 cents earnings

* Says diluted AHEPS likely to be between 608 and 647 cents per share (18-23 pct) lower than last year's 789 cents

* Says HLPS impacted by expense of 748 mln rand(579 mln rand attributed to company) for settlement of time square note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.