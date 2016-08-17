BRIEF-Sun Intl sees FY headline loss per share down 159 pct-167 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd :

* Says FY headline loss per share ("HLPS") is likely to be between 370 to 420 cents per share (down 159-167 pct)

* Says FY loss per share ("LPS") is likely to be between 400 to 447 cents per share (down 142-147 pct)

* Says FY 2015 950 cents earnings

* Says diluted AHEPS likely to be between 608 and 647 cents per share (18-23 pct) lower than last year's 789 cents

* Says HLPS impacted by expense of 748 mln rand(579 mln rand attributed to company) for settlement of time square note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)