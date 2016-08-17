FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alere Q1 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations
August 17, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alere Q1 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Alere Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $602.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Based on current business outlook, expect improved organic revenue growth in q2 and second half of 2016

* Amendment to secured credit agreement to provide extension of date by co will file q2 financial statements under secured credit agreement to sept 13

* Currently plans to file q2 form 10-q by sept 13, 2016, expects to pay about $3 million in fees to obtain amendment to secured credit amendment

* Revenue for q1 of 2016 was $578 million, a 6% decrease compared to $613 million in prior year period

* Company is seeking an amendment to its secured credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
