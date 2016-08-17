FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Staples Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.18
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Staples Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.18

* Expects to achieve fully diluted non-gaap earnings per share in range of $0.32 to $0.35 for q3 of 2016

* For q3 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus q3 of 2015

* Qtrly north american stores comparable sales down 4%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $5.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total company sales for q2 of 2016 were $4.8 billion, a decrease of four percent

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in north america in 2016.

* Company's q3 "earnings guidance excludes potential charges related to company's strategic plans"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $4.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
