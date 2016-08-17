FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ryanair to boost Italy operations after government tax move
August 17, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ryanair to boost Italy operations after government tax move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair announce record growth plan for Italy 2017

* Says to boost Italy operations after government reverses municipal tax increase, plans 10 pct growth in Italy in 2017

* Says as Renzi government reverses municipal tax increase, Ryanair will invest $1 bln (10 new aircraft)

* Says will open 44 new routes & grow Italian traffic by 10 pct to 35 mln in 2017

* Says 2,250 jobs will be created at Italy's airports in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

