BRIEF-Ryanair to boost Italy operations after government tax move

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair announce record growth plan for Italy 2017

* Says to boost Italy operations after government reverses municipal tax increase, plans 10 pct growth in Italy in 2017

* Says as Renzi government reverses municipal tax increase, Ryanair will invest $1 bln (10 new aircraft)

* Says will open 44 new routes & grow Italian traffic by 10 pct to 35 mln in 2017

* Says 2,250 jobs will be created at Italy's airports in 2017