a year ago
BRIEF-Female Health and Aspen Park announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug
August 17, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Female Health and Aspen Park announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Female Health Co

* Female Health Company and Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug

* FDA also agreed with plans to conduct a single bioequivalence study to support filing of a NDA

* Special meeting of FHC shareholders is scheduled for September 20, 2016 to approve matters relating to proposed merger

* Intend to initiate a three week bioequivalence study in Q4 of this year and submit a NDA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
