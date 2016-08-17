BRIEF-Pioneer Energy July drilling utilization 36 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* July drilling utilization was 36 percent; current utilization is 35 percent based on a total fleet of 31 rigs

* Coiled tubing July utilization was 16 percent as compared to 20 percent in prior quarter

* Well servicing July utilization was 40 percent as compared to 40 percent in prior quarter

* Assuming currently working rigs remain working, drilling utilization for Q4 will increase to approximately 42 percent - SEC filing

* Two incremental rigs will mobilize from Bakken to Appalachia in September, one of which will begin work on 1-year term contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: