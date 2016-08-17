BRIEF-GK Software H1 turnover increases by 30 pct to 35.08 mln euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* H1 EBITDA rose even more strongly to 2.29 million euros ($2.58 million), following a figure of -0.69 million euros in previous year

* H1 EBIT reached a figure of 0.29 million euros (first half of 2015: -2.28 million euros

* H1 turnover increases by 30 percent to 35.08 million euros in comparison with same period in previous year

* Is maintaining its forecast for year 2016 and medium-term without making any changes