Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pulsion Medical Systems SE :

* Concludes cooperation agreement with CNSystems

* Expects investment costs for this project in the amount of approximately 8.5 million euros ($9.58 million)

* Significant sales revenues from the product are expected in 2019