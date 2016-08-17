BRIEF-Anchor Group says H1 adjusted HEPS up 66 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd :

* Unaudited results for the six months ended June 30 2016

* H1 adjusted HEPS up 66 pct to 34.6 cents per share (20.8 cents per share to June 30 2015)

* H1 profit before tax exceeds 100 mln rand for first time for a six month period

* H1 adjusted headline earnings up 103 pct to 59.4 mln rand(29.2 mln rand to June 30 2015)

* Interim dividend up 55 pct to 17 cents per share (11 cents for interim 2015)

* Prospects for remainder of 2016 are positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)