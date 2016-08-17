FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings issues statement regarding Marcato filing
August 17, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings issues statement regarding Marcato filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings:

* Says issues statement regarding Marcato filing

* Have reviewed Marcato's June 2016 presentation, and "will carefully consider" its August 17, 2016 letter

* "Board and management team will continue to engage constructively with Marcato and we will also consider input of our other shareholders"

* Members of board and management team, as well as outside advisors, have met with and spoken to Marcato numerous times since learning of its investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

