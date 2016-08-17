BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings issues statement regarding Marcato filing

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings:
* Says issues statement regarding Marcato filing
* Have reviewed Marcato's June 2016 presentation, and "will carefully consider" its August 17, 2016 letter
* "Board and management team will continue to engage constructively with Marcato and we will also consider input of our other shareholders"
* Members of board and management team, as well as outside advisors, have met with and spoken to Marcato numerous times since learning of its investment