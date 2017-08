Aug 17 (Reuters) - Collplant Holdings Ltd

* Collplant Holdings Ltd says reports positive final extended clinical trial results with Vergenix STR for treatment of tendinopathy

* Performance of Vergenix STR compared favorably to published results of corticosteroid injection

* Anticipates receiving CE mark approval for Vergenix STR in Q3 of 2016