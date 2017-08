Aug 17 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Baker Brosadvisors LP'S Felix Baker reports a passive stake of 14.99 pct in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - SEC filing

* Baker Bros' Felix Baker's stake of about 11.1 million shares in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals includes 75,000 shares of co's common stock underlying options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: