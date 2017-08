Aug 17 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp

* Says entered into a $1 billion credit agreement (the "new credit agreement") with Goldman Sachs Bank USA

* Says amended its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2014

* Amendment provides relief from application of existing financial maintenance covenants until the end of first quarter of 2018