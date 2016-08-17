FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolva Holding enters into agreement with private US biotech venture
August 17, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding enters into agreement with private US biotech venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding Sa

* Entered into an agreement with private us biotech venture to develop new production routes for existing active pharmaceutical ingredients

* Later phases will potentially increase this to several tens of millions of dollars in research and development funding

* Partnership does not change revenue guidance for 2016

* Will receive a low single digit million us dollar sum over next 12 months

* Also receives a 20% equity stake in partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

