BRIEF-GlobalWafers to buy SunEdison Semiconductor

Aug 17 (Reuters) - SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd
* Transaction valued at us$683 million, including sunedison semiconductor outstanding net indebtedness
* Globalwafers to pay us$12.00 per share in cash for sunedison semiconductor ordinary shares
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both globalwafers' and sunedison semiconductor's boards of directors
* Globalwafers and sunedison semiconductor announce definitive agreement
* Agreement for acquisition by globalwafers of all of outstanding ordinary shares of sunedison semiconductor
* Globalwafers will finance transaction through existing cash on hand and committed acquisition financing from banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: