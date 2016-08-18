FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Marine Harvest raises Q2 dividend, cuts 2016 output guidance
August 18, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Marine Harvest raises Q2 dividend, cuts 2016 output guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 3.2 per share, of which NOK 1.10 is related to the divestment of the shares in Grieg Seafood, versus Q1 dividend of nok 1.70

* q2 operational ebit eur 149 million versus preliminary earnings of eur 147 million

* Says farming costs have become unacceptably high and cost trend is not satisfactory

* Continues to have utmost focus on cost reduction throughout organization and supports new methods and innovative solutions to combat cost escalation

* Further, market balance for 2016 is expected to remain tight, and we project a global supply decline of 7 %

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 400,000 tonnes versus q1 guidance of 414,000 tonnes

* Compared to q2 of 2015, costs are up in all regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

