BRIEF-Leroy Seafood q2 beats forecast, cuts 2016 output guidance

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* q2 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 760 million (Reuters poll nok 751 million)

* sees 2016 harvest volume 173,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance 183,000 tonnes

* Currently expect group's earnings in second half of 2016 to be considerably better than in equivalent period last year

* now more confident that the measures taken are proving effective and that costs in connection with treatment will fall going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)