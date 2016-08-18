FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leroy Seafood q2 beats forecast, cuts 2016 output guidance
August 18, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leroy Seafood q2 beats forecast, cuts 2016 output guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* q2 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 760 million (Reuters poll nok 751 million)

* sees 2016 harvest volume 173,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance 183,000 tonnes

* Currently expect group's earnings in second half of 2016 to be considerably better than in equivalent period last year

* now more confident that the measures taken are proving effective and that costs in connection with treatment will fall going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

