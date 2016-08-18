FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Montea Q2 net rental result up 29 pct to 20.9 million euros
August 18, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Montea Q2 net rental result up 29 pct to 20.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Montea CVA :

* Q2 net current result of 13.7 million euros ($15.49 million) (1.38 euro per share) compared to 9.4 million euros (1.02 euro per share) in Q2 2015

* Q2 occupancy rate of 97.0 pct compared to 96.8 pct in Q1 2016

* Increase of the fair value of the property portfolio by 12 percent to 579 million euros versus 517 million euros at end of 2015

* Increase of Q2 net rental result by 29 pct to 20.9 million euros compared to 16.2 million euros in Q2 2015

* Outlook 2016: occupancy rate will remain at least 95 pct

* Oulook 2016: operating margin of 88 pct on annual basis

* Outlook 2016: property portfolio will grow to 600 million euros

* Outlook 2016: net current result per share will grow by 5 pct (from 2.29 euro per share in 2015 to 2.40 euro per share in 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
