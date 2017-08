Aug 18 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Q2 revenue 66.7 million Norwegian crowns ($8.15 million)versus 59.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 1.6 million crowns versus profit 3.5 million crowns year ago

* Distribution of angina prevention medicine, Imdur, expected to contribute annual future revenue of 70 million-100 million crowns; initial revenue expected during H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1850 Norwegian crowns)