Aug 18 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* H1 revenue USD 13 million versus USD 7.9 million year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss of USD 6.7 million versus loss of USD 5.3 million year ago

* H1 net loss USD 7.6 million versus loss of USD 5.5 million year ago

* Maintains its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2016

* 2016 guidance: revenue growth between 30 pct to 50 pct

* Mark Shaffar appointed as chairman of the board