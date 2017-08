Aug 18 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG :

* H1 EBIT up 33 percent at 2.6 million Swiss francs ($2.70 million)

* H1 profit including revaluation income increased by 19% to 1.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 net rental income increased by 43% to 5.1 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)