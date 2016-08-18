FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AND International Publishers H1 net profit up at 3.2 million euros
August 18, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AND International Publishers H1 net profit up at 3.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - AND International Publishers NV :

* Revenue for first half of 2016 6.1 million euros ($6.9 million) compared to 1.8 million euros in first half of 2015

* Earnings per share first half of 2016 0.85 euro compared to 0.19 euro per share in first half of 2015

* Net profit first half of 2016 3.2 million euros compared to 0.7 million euros in first half of 2015

* Expects at least significant growth in revenue in 2016 compared to 6.0 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

