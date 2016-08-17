FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Stoneridge says entered amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stoneridge says entered amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc

* On August 12, co entered into amendment no. 3 to third amended and restated credit agreement

* Amendment extends of expiration date of agreement by two years from september 12, 2019 to september 12, 2021 - sec filing

* Amendment increases borrowing sub-limit for company's foreign subsidiaries by $30.0 million from $50.0 million to $80.0 million

* Amendment increases basket of permitted loans and investments in foreign subsidiaries by $5.0 million from $25.0 million to $30.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2aZL9zj) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.