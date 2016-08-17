FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eversource Energy - On Aug 17, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued decision vacating an order of Massachusetts DPU
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eversource Energy - On Aug 17, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued decision vacating an order of Massachusetts DPU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy

* On Aug 17, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued decision vacating an order of Massachusetts Department Of Public Utilities

* DPU concluded it was authorized to approve long-term contracts by electric distribution companies for natural gas capacity

* "While the court's decision is certainly a setback, we will re-evaluate our path forward"

* "We've been working with Spectra and National Grid to address this issue" Source - bit.ly/2b05p9Y Further company coverage:

