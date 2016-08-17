FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board
August 17, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Maglan Capital LP:

* Maglan Capital LP says delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors

* Reiterates prior demands that the Fairpoint board establish a share repurchase program

* Reiterates prior demands asking Fairpoint Communications Inc to form a committee to review strategic alternatives

* Maglan Capital Lp, together with its affiliates owns about 7.5 pct of Fairpoint Communications Inc's shares of common stock

* Requests immediate resignation of four board members of fairpoint communications

* Add a new member to fairpoint board selected by Maglan and form a committee to review strategic alternatives

* Intends to call special meeting of shareholders to remove and replace members of board should board fail to respond to its demands

* Demand Dennis J Austin, Michael J Mahoney, David L Treadwell, Wayne L Wilson of Fairpoint's board to "immediately tender resignation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

