a year ago
BRIEF-SpartanNash reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
August 17, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SpartanNash reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - SpartanNash Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.83 billion versus $1.8 billion

* Says anticipate 2016 reported earnings from continuing operations will be in range of about $1.66 to $1.77 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Says maintaining previously issued fiscal 2016 guidance of adjusted EPS from continuing operations of about $2.07 to $2.18

* Says continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

