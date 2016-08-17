FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juniper Pharma says discontinuing development of COL-1077, based on results of Phase 2B trial
August 17, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juniper Pharma says discontinuing development of COL-1077, based on results of Phase 2B trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* "we are disappointed that col-1077 did not achieve desired effect in this clinical trial"

* Based on results of phase 2b trial, discontinuing development of col-1077

* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports results from phase 2b clinical trial of col-1077 lidocaine vaginal gel in gynecologic procedure pain

* Phase 2b clinical trial did not achieve its primary and secondary endpoints

* Safety,Pharmacokinetic profiles of col-1077 consistent with what has been observed in prior clinical trials of vaginal gel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

