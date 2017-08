Aug 18 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* H1 operating profit stable at 198 million Swiss francs ($206.06 million), revenues decreased by 6 percent to 494 million francs, net profit of 157 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2bzuKnI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)