BRIEF-Bell H1 EBIT up at 61.0 mln Swiss francs

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bell AG :

* H1 sales strengthened by 26.2 pct to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.67 billion)

* H1 EBIT improved to 61.0 million Swiss francs (+34.2 pct)

* H1 net profit after third-party interests was 4.2 million Swiss francs higher than in the same period last year (+13.3 pct)

* Is taking over Valais-based charcuterie specialist Cher-Mignon SA

* Parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential