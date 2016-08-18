BRIEF-Bell H1 EBIT up at 61.0 mln Swiss francs

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bell AG :
* H1 sales strengthened by 26.2 pct to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.67 billion)
* H1 EBIT improved to 61.0 million Swiss francs (+34.2 pct)
* H1 net profit after third-party interests was 4.2 million Swiss francs higher than in the same period last year (+13.3 pct)
* Is taking over Valais-based charcuterie specialist Cher-Mignon SA
* Parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)