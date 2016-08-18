FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bell H1 EBIT up at 61.0 mln Swiss francs
August 18, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bell H1 EBIT up at 61.0 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bell AG :

* H1 sales strengthened by 26.2 pct to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.67 billion)

* H1 EBIT improved to 61.0 million Swiss francs (+34.2 pct)

* H1 net profit after third-party interests was 4.2 million Swiss francs higher than in the same period last year (+13.3 pct)

* Is taking over Valais-based charcuterie specialist Cher-Mignon SA

* Parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

