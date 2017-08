Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bank Linth LLB AG :

* H1 net profit 10.1 million Swiss francs ($10.51 million)

* H1 gross income from interest business up 5.9 percent at 30.9 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)