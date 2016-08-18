FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kudelski H1 net income up 115.2 pct at 21 mln Swiss francs
August 18, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kudelski H1 net income up 115.2 pct at 21 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kudelski Sa :

* H1 operating income of 33.4 million Swiss francs ($34.75 million), which is 6.9 pct lower as compared to first half 2015

* For first half 2016, total revenues and other operating income increased by 11.6 pct to reach 481.8 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income increased by 115.2 pct to 21 million Swiss francs compared to first half 2015

* Positive outlook for 2016 with a guidance of more than 1 billion Swiss francs in revenues and between 90-100 million Swiss francs of operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

