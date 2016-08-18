FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nestle CFO says around 5 pct H2 organic growth needed to hit FY target
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nestle CFO says around 5 pct H2 organic growth needed to hit FY target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Cfo says expects to close icecream froneri transaction at the end of the summer

* Cfo says low single-digit growth in nutrition in china

* Cfo says believes has hit bottom in pricing in q2

* Cfo says new initiatives on structural savings to have limited positive impact in h2 and 2017

* Cfo says will hike prices in uk

* Cfo says has also seen some increases in commodity prices, hard to tell if that is sustainable

* Cfo says already increased prices in brazil in q2

* Cfo says needs to reach around 5 percent organic growth in h2 to meet guidance

* Cfo says yinlu is in negative territory, turnaround will take some time

* Cfo says spends about 1.7 billion sfr per year on research and development

* Cfo says started taking limited price increases in emerging markets

* Cfo says efforts on yinlu could become visible in latter part of 2017

* Cfo says does not expect improvement in pricing in continental europe

* Cfo says does not see any direct impact in short term from brexit vote, except for currency impact

* Cfo says chinese sales were negative in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
