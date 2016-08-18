FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood Q2 operating profit in line with forecast
August 18, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood Q2 operating profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood

* q2 revenues nok 4.56 billion (Reuters poll nok 4.4 billion)

* q2 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 790 million (Reuters poll nok 786 million)

* says has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company's dividend policy

* currently expects a better result in the second half of 2016 than the group achieved in the second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

