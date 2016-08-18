FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lifewatch H1 loss from operations widens to $7.63 million
August 18, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lifewatch H1 loss from operations widens to $7.63 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG :

* Overall revenues during first six months amounted to $57 million, an increase of 8.6 percent

* Incurred H1 loss from operations (EBIT) of negative $7.63 million (H1 2015: $3.81 million)

* Lifewatch is revising its full year guidance

* Maintains that company will have a positive FY 2016 EBITDA margin, in single digit range and FY 2016 negative EBIT and net income

* Now expects that, as a result of slowing of sales growth in Q2, FY 2016 revenue growth is likely to be in single digit range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
